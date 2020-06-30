KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday June 29, 2020

High temperatures will remain very hot for the Concho Valley for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be surpassing the 100 degree mark.

Tuesday, highs will reach up to 104° with mostly sunny skies during the day. We could see another round of afternoon isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning.

For the end of the week, an areas of atmospheric high pressure will be building from the east that will keep temperatures hot surpassing the 100 degree mark and mostly sunny for the end of the week.

Independence Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 100s.

