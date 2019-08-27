KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday August 26, 2019

The high temperature in San Angelo at Mathis Field reached 109° Monday. This broke the 2002 record for August 26 of 104°.

The good news is that a front is expected to move through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with it.

Highs Tuesday will reach 101° with mostly sunny skies during the day. The front is expected to come through Tuesday afternoon bringing strong thunderstorm potential Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday high temperatures are going to be cooler reaching the mid 90’s with evening thunderstorms likely.

For the rest of the week mostly sunny skies are in store for west central Texas with highs ranging from 99°-100°