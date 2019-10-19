KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday October 18, 2019

A disturbance is moving through West Texas causing isolated showers and thunderstorm to spawn off from the Texas panhandle to the northern Concho Valley.

We can’t rule out a few stray showers and storms for San Angelo and northward as we head closer to the midnight hour.

After midnight skies will clear out with temperatures dipping to the upper 50s.

A weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley Saturday morning causing minor effects to our temperatures. Saturday will be sunny with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Sunday will be warmer with sunny conditions and temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark.

Late Sunday evening, a strong cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley with scattered thunderstorms, mainly for our southeastern counties.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s for Monday with overnight lows in the low 50s. Sky conditions will be sunny.

Another warming trend is expected Tuesday through Thursday with sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

A cold front moving through West Texas at the end of the week will cause significantly cooler temperatures and widespread rain chances for the Concho Valley.