Overnight lows are going to dip down into the upper 30’s.

Expect a very pleasant weekend with highs Saturday reaching about 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Warming trend is expected as we go into the week with highs reaching the upper 80’s on Monday, then warming to 90 on Tuesday.

Slight thunderstorm chances are in store for the start of the work week.

A weak cold front is expected Tuesday into Wednesday bringing our highs back into the low 80’s