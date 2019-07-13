KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday July 12, 2019

This weekend, conditions in the Concho Valley are going to remain mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 90’s. We can’t rule out a few isolated storms during the evening hours through the next seven days.

Next week, a ridge of high pressure will dominate West Texas causing our high temperatures to rise to the upper 90’s. We can expect to once again be in the 100’s as we head into the middle of next week.

Expect a mostly quiet weather pattern through the next seven days.

Tropical Storm Barry is currently centered in the Gulf and expected to strengthen into a hurricane just before land fall. Widespread heavy rain is expected throughout the central Gulf Coast. Rainfall accumulations could be between 15″ to 20″ for Louisiana, Mississippi and portions of the Deep South.