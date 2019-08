Saturday – Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers in the southern counties of the Concho Valley. Winds out of the S/SE at 5-10 mph. High: 99°|Low: 74°

Sunday – Mostly sunny and hot with winds out of the E/SE at 5-10 mph. High: 98°|Low: 71°

Labor Day – Mostly sunny and hot. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. High: 98 |Low: 71°