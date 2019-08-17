KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday August 16, 2019

A heat advisory for portions of the Concho Valley will go into effect at 12 pm Saturday and expire 7pm Sunday.

High temperatures this weekend are expected to reach as high as 107° with the heat index rising up to 108°. Make sure to take heat safety measures if you are planning to spend prolonged time outdoors.

A hot and dry weather spell is in store for the Concho Valley for the next seven days. Highs will continue to surpass the 100° mark next week with mostly sunny skies.

As the upper ridge of high pressure moves off to the west, this will open the door for some slightly cooler air to come to the Concho Valley. Highs will top out at around 100° for the end of the week.