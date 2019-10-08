KSAN Storm Team daily forecast – Monday October 7, 2019

The much anticipated cold front came through the Concho Valley bringing the much needed cold front! Our high today reached 80º in San Angelo at Mathis Field.

We are going to warm up for the next couple of days eventually getting back into the 90’s for the middle of the week.

However, we are expecting our next cold front to come into the picture on Thursday into Friday. We are going to have the potential for thunderstorms to flare up ahead of the cold front as it comes through.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 60’s with chilly conditions expected for Friday Night Lights as football games commence across the Concho Valley.

A pleasant weekend is in store for us with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 70’s.