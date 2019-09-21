KSAN Storm Team 10pm daily forecast update – Friday September 20, 2019

Breaking News
A upper level disturbance is situated across the northern portions of the Big Country which is causing showers and thunderstorms this evening for areas outside the Concho Valley.

Another disturbance is expected to situated itself across West Texas causing showers and thunderstorms for the Permian Basin to Ft. Stockton this weekend. Some of these showers could make it into our western counties on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect increase in cloud cover this weekend with a 10% chance of lingering showers and temperatures in the mid 90’s.

For the start of next week, an upper level low is expected to situate over the south central U.S bringing keeping slight rain potential into Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday, expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures remaining in the mid 90’s.

By the end of next week, a strong Pacific low will move toward West Texas bringing thunderstorms potential for Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to low 90’s with overnight lows in the low 70’s.

