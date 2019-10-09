KSAN/KLST Annual Fall Festival for children with special needs slated for October 24, 2019

The annual Fall Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 and last until 7 p.m.

It will be held at Jim Bass Cars and Trucks, which is located at 4032 Houston Harte Expressway.

This annual festival is geared towards children with special needs. It is a family friendly event that will feature games, prizes, a cupcake walk, hayrides, candy and more. Costumes are highly encouraged! Please, do not bring pets.

If you need more information, call 325-949-8800.

