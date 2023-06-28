High pressure that has been over the Concho Valley for the end of June has brought not only record heat, but strong severe weather with it as well.

San Angelo saw more than 5 consecutive days of record breaking heat, while areas like Matador saw devastating tornados, giving us an idea of just how strong this El Nino season will be.

Today another hot day without a cloud in the sky. Combine that with the strong southerly flow due to the high pressure and its weakening state, to kick up enough particulate just as a strong frontal system makes its way over the Rockies.

As night time cooling starts to set in, diurnal effects are giving us an idea of just how much moisture this system is not only picking up, but dropping as well. By the end of the weekend if not the 4th of July we could see enough precip to lift a burn ban.