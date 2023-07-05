With spotty cloud cover across the Concho Valley, southeastern counties saw light rain adding to an already impressive total amount of rain for July and this summer.

As that cloud cover dissipated around sunset, characterization of this high pressure system started to take shape. As it builds in slowly from the west we are seeing the effects of the strong northwesterly winds creating stable conditions when temperatures induce the evening mountain breeze from the Rocky Mountains.

This will drop lows into their mid 70’s for the remainder of the week but winds will still vary from south in the day to north in the evening.