Temperatures today maxed out at 93° which was a pleasant relief from those triple digits yesterday. Tonight we could see more of those passing showers that we saw today with southerly flow remaining at 5-10mph which will keep humidity on the rise as well before we bottom out in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow we’re looking at another hot one as those temperatures are gonna reach into the upper 90s. Some of those passing showers could linger into the morning, but for most of us the rainfall amounts will be nearly negligible. With eyes on football Friday we could see an isolated thunderstorm we’re keeping our eyes on, but it’s looking like it should stay northeast of us for now.

Looking further, temperatures are gonna be eyeing those records this weekend as highs are expected to top 100° both days so make sure to stay hydrated if you’re planning on any outdoor activities. Our eyes are also on a cold front that should work it’s way into the Concho Valley late Sunday into Monday that brings our next better chances of rain and a break from that record breaking heat early next week.