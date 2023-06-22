A tie for a record today as highs touched 107°F and much more record setting heat is on the way as high pressure continues to build in over the Edwards Plateau.

We’ve seen the devastating impacts these evening thunderstorms can have along with how strong some of the rotation can be during peak convection. As lows approach the 80’s and 70’s expect to see stronger development until conditions cool off.

With more cloud cover on the way during the evening we’ll see those highs touch into the triple digit into the weekend prompting not only heat advisories but also a 90 day burn ban in effect until further notice from the National Weather Service.