As we wrap up the 3rd week of the triple digits, record heat, doesnt even being to explain this extensive heat wave that is locked in over Texas.

As strong ridging moves over the Western United States and opposing winds from the east come up from the gulf, sea breeze effects hold off much of the frontal systems that drench the Panhandle.

As we make our way into tonight and this weekend, the pocket of dry air over us, will intensify before giving way due to its weakening nature, but that end is no where in sight.