Another cloud cool day this Memorial Day weekend as winds, temperatures and humidity remained calm throughout the day.

High touched into the lower 80s while winds stayed steady out of the east bringing much of that Gulf Coast moisture up into the Concho Valley.

There wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to kick off a rain shower but there were still pockets of drizzle throughout the day.

As we make our way overnight temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s with an opportunity for overnight showers and into early Sunday morning.