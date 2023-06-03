Early morning clouds have been the theme the past few days as we continue to see those early morning temperatures reflect that of a valley biome. High moisture content early in the morning allowed for that cloud cover to stick around well into about mid day, but not without releasing a little bit of drizzle in some areas.

By around lunch, that cloud cover quickly burned off allowing temperatures to shoot up into the mid 80s, kicking off some early afternoon showers in some areas.

Tonight those hotter temperatures and strong westerly flow aloft will bring the necessary mechanism to set off a series of thunderstorms if not provide some rain well into Sunday morning.