Severe Weather Outlook had favorable storm conditions to the north where the Texas Panhandle began seeing significant storm development as low pressure pushed down the Rockies. As this quick moving bow of thunderstorms crashed into warm moist heartland saturation, it rapidly dissipated creating strong outflow boundaries as well.

As this frontal system beings to quickly move over the Midwest, el nino combined with zonal flow across the states, is leaving the Concho Valley at the mercy of stationary boundaries and strong southerly flow keeping temperatures more average and humid the past 48 hours.

Tonight areas as far south as Tom Green County as well as towns like Junction, seeing rainfall from the south creep up overnight and last into tomorrow morning.

Quick moving high pressure could build in by late Saturday afternoon pushing humidity and highs into the triple digits before weakening by Sunday night as a strong frontal system will push through across Oklahoma, potentially providing a few more millimeters of rain to the tally.