High pressure moved in over the Concho Valley early this morning with cold winds and clear skies.

Windy conditions kept things on the cooler side as highs struggled to reach the 60s in some areas but strong cold air held off any more heat.

Regions cooled off slower than expected as stronger southerly and warm wind fought its way in holding onto some heat in the early evening hours but it could get much colder in the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

Windy conditions return for the weekend before a powerful storm pushes through mid day Monday.