With the Concho Valley’s unique topography, there are perfect examples of mountain and valley meteorological events. This morning was a prime example of a valley fog event while temperatures remained cooler overnight as the sun came up.

Some areas continue to see light rain as strong frontal systems pass across more northern states and the Texas Panhandle interacting with warm developing circulations producing stationary boundaries along the Concho Valley out to East Texas.

While record temperatures hit all across the nation, the Concho Valley is seeing average temperatures for this time of year but only a year ago, was setting record highs showing just how variable conditions can be with this year’s el nino.