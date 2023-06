Hazy and humid conditions across the Concho Valley today allowed for a slow but steady warm up into the 90s.

We could see triple digit temperatures by late this afternoon as moisture brought up from the the West Coast, makes it way over the Rockies prompting a round of late rain showers and thunderstorms across our region.

Tonight, expect cloud cover to stick around, making things more humid somehow with areas seeing some light rain from time to time and in some cases, flash flooding.