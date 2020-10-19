Krab Kingz makes landfall in San Angelo and catches a wave of community support

SAN ANGELO, Texas – West Texas is known for many things: oil, cattle farms and wide open spaces, just to name a few. Meet the crew whose main voyage is to bring seafood – inland. Grant Eubank, a Wall native, was excited to fill us in on what it took to get Krab Kingz to the Concho Valley.

“I talked to the founder, Brandon Martin, a year ago. It was obvious from the start that San Angelo needed fast, casual crab. Michael Mango is the owner of the El Paso location and he has been showing me the ropes and taking me under his wing,” stated Eubank.

The community of San Angelo comes together to celebrate our veterans in many ways. Grant made sure to let us know that Krab Kingz became a reality for the Army vet founder who had a dream of serving up great seafood.

“He’s ex Army. He started selling it out of his drive way. Everybody could tell right off that he had a great product. There are over 35 locations all over the US,” stated Eubank.

Grant and his team roll out the food truck for a few days at a time and have been serving fresh seafood to hungry San Angeloens since they started.

“The main thing we’re trying to do here is get as many people good seafood for as good of a price as possible. We offer a really good product and we really care about what we’re doing. We’re out here having fun and it’s great to be able to serve all the people of San Angelo,” stated Eubank.

On the menu, you can find everything from fresh shrimp, snow crab and king crab, lobster tail, fried fish, sausage paired with potatoes and egg and so much more. Currently the food truck is located in the Bratton’s parking lot on Sherwood Way and Hatcher St.

“We’re hoping to have a permanent trailer here in about a month. But the goal is to have a brick and mortar location,” stated Eubank.

For menus, photos, hours of operation and when you can get your claws on these tasty eats, visit Krab Kingz San Angelo on Facebook.







