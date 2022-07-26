AUSTIN / KOSSE, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed a Limestone County woman to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD).

The Office of the Governor says that Kathy Sellers, of Kosse, has a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Board oversees the provision of all School for the Deaf services – and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Sellers is Lead Interpreter for the Bryan Independent School District and the Brazos Valley Regional Day School for the Deaf – where she interprets, coordinates interpreter schedules, and coordinates substitute teachers for Deaf education classrooms.

The Office of the Governor says Sellers has been active as an interpreter in public education since 1998, and in the private sector since 2008. She is an active member of the Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf, and is a member-at-large of the Texas Hands and Voices Board of Directors.

In addition, Sellers also is a mother to two adult Deaf children. She received a certificate from McLennan Community College in the Interpreter Training Program.