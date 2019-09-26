Korbin Cheatham, 18, charged with sexual assault of a child

Korbin Evan Cheatham, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child on September 26.

According to an affidavit, investigators with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office spoke to the victim (who is under the age of 17) and the victim’s mother. They learned that the day before, the victim had been texting with Cheatham. They arranged to meet at the victim’s home.

Upon Cheatham’s arrival, the victim and Cheatham went inside and the sexual assault began shortly after.

The affidavit states the investigators spoke with Cheatham and made him aware of his rights. He waived his rights and admitted to the actions that were reported by the victim.

Sections 21.11 and 22.011 of the Texas Penal Code state, it is illegal for an adult (someone 18 years of age or older), to engage in any form of sexual activity with a child (a person 17 or younger.)

In Texas, the age of consent is 17.

Texas laws state that even if the younger person gives consent, Texas law does not consider anyone who is 16 years old or younger mature enough to give consent to sexual activity.