Knived Stripes robber wanted

Official statement from SAPD.

Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are searching for a man who robbed a Stripes convenience store at knifepoint Saturday night.

Police responded to the Stripes at 1733 Pulliam Street just before midnight. The suspect was described as a dark-complected Hispanic Male, approximately 5’09”, 220 lbs., wearing a blue hospital mask, a gray zip-up hoodie with a pink undershirt, and dark pants. The suspect reportedly fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

If you have information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.