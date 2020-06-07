KLST Weather Update: Sunday June 7th

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the Concho Valley for tomorrow, Monday June 8th from 1pm until 8pm due to expected high temperatures between 103 and 106. The counties included are Coke, Sterling, Reagan, Irion, Crockett and Tom Green.

The heat continues for the Concho Valley with some possible records being broken to start the week. Highs will be above 100 or close to it for the majority of the week ahead. Plenty of sunshine expected, makes for perfect pool weather if you get the chance.

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues drifting northward into Louisiana, with an expected landfall later this evening. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of the gulf coast from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.