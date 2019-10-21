KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday October 20, 2019

Strong storms working their way through portions of the Concho Valley tonight as a cold front continues south into our area. A severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Hail is associated with some of these storms along with significant lightning and winds up to 50 mph. Most of these storms will be for our southeastern counties. Our northwestern areas will likely remain dry for tonight. Stay safe and dry tonight.

Tomorrow expect the fall temperatures to return with most of us rising up into the 70s for our high temperatures. Sunny skies will be our friend for the next few days with temperatures trying to increase back into the 80s once again. Another cold front will work its way through the Concho Valley Thursday delivering another chance for showers and an even greater temperature plunge. We could be looking at temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week for our high temperatures.

