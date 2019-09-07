LIVE NOW |
KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday September 7, 2019

Another hot and dry weekend with temperatures hovering around the 100 degree mark, but we have some good news on the way.

A low pressure is forming over the Rocky Mountains and will be moving eastward over the next few days. This low pressure will interact with a trough of low pressure just off to our west and push it closer into our area. Western counties will be the lucky ones for the week. Central and eastern counties have the best chance of seeing rain on Wednesday at this time.

