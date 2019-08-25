KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday August 24, 2019

Showers and storms were mostly secluded to our southern counties earlier today. They have since moved south and will not return for the next few days. Instead, the triple-digit temperatures will be coming back with a vengeance.

Heat advisories are in place starting tomorrow at 1PM for parts of northern and central counties in the Concho Valley. These will likely be extended into Monday as a ridge of high pressure digs back into our area bringing dangerous heat to the area for the start of the work week.

A cold front will be moving southward by midweek and we could look forward to another round of isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will dip back down into the mid to upper 90s. We just have to get through the start of the work week to see the return of the rain and cooler temperatures.

Here is this day in weather history:

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess