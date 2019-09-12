KLST Weather AM forecast: Thursday, September the 12th

Today rain chances 20% chance with high temperatures getting to 94. Drying out as we head into the weekend and warming as well.

Friday we hold on to a 20% chance of rain and warm temperatures. Most of them will be pop up showers in the northern part of the Concho Valley area. This is due to a weak cold front that loses strength as it heads towards our area.

The weekend we see plenty of sunshine and heat. Many of us will see mid to upper 90s for highs. The hot conditions continue into next week as well.