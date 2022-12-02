SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weeks KLST Teacher of the Week is Amy Everett who teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade English, History, Art and Literature at Potter’s Hand Christian School.

Everett has been in the classroom since June of this year but has several years of prior homeschool teaching. She is described as one of the most dedicated and creative teachers at Potters Hand.

“It’s more than just teaching them how to read and write and comprehend and all of that,” said Everett, “it’s more of trying to get to the heart of issues and love on them and want them to enjoy learning so that when they leave they’ll continue learning.”

