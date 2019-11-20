KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

For tonight, increasing clouds with a few showers and storms moving into our western counties. Overnight lows will fall to 58-60 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

For tomorrow, mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out at 76-78 degrees and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rain totals should stay under 0.10”.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather