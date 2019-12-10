KLST PM Forecast: Monday, December 9th, 2019

For tonight, scattered to widespread showers will spread eastward and will continue into the overnight hours. Rainfall totals are expected to be around 0.5-1.0” for most of the Concho Valley with lower rainfall amounts in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will be 32-34 degrees.

For tomorrow, northern counties will have the potential for light snow with a wintry mix possible north of Schleicher County. Gradual clearing will take place in the afternoon with some spots seeing a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will top out at 45-47 degrees and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

For more information on the potential for winter weather through Tuesday morning visit the article below.

https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/weather/the-latest-on-the-potential-for-winter-weather-for-monday-night-and-tuesday-morning/?fbclid=IwAR2b2K9GsYsw96w9vFE33hBKIlpfcuondbaSY1bJ9WemJMKZC3TnM3m1Tng

