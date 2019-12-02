KLST PM Forecast: Monday, December 2nd, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with a light breeze, and overnight lows falling to 37-39 degrees.

For tomorrow, skies will once again be bright and sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 72-74 degrees. A weak cold front will move into the Concho Valley in the late afternoon hours. Unfortunately, this cold front will be a dry cold front. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

