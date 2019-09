Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms for the northern half of the Concho Valley. If you’re heading out tonight, bring an umbrella to be on the safe side. For tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs topping out at 94-96 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out throughout the afternoon and evening.

