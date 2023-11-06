SAN ANGELO, TX— Wyatt Morris of Irion County received the title of KLST Player of the Week.
Morris recorded 15 carries for 155 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to 43 yards passing and one touchdown.
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
