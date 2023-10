SAN ANGELO, TX— Parker Posey of Irion County earned the distinction of being named the KLST Player of the Week.

During their dominant 70-0 victory over Grandfalls-Royalty, Posey showcased his defensive prowess with seven tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble. On the offensive side, Posey contributed with two carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns.