SAN ANGELO, TX— TLCA San Angelo’s quarterback, Layne Honea, received the honor of being named the KLST Player of the Week.

In his impressive performance, Honea completed 16 of 23 passes for 351 yards and notched 5 touchdowns during the Eagles’ dominant 62-35 victory over the Winters Blizzards.

The Eagles look to add onto the momentum when they face Ingram Moore next Friday.