SAN ANGELO, TX— The KLST Player of the Week title was presented to Wall’s Gunnar Dillard.
Dillard’s performance included 10 out of 12 passes for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns.
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
