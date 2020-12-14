KLST Player of the Week: Campbell continues hot play, helps Central to two wins

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats are off to a hot start 7-3 start under new head coach C.J. Villegas and one player in particular is stepping up his play this season



If you look at the box score after every Central basketball game, you’ll notice one name always stands out:



Junior forward Branden Campbell.



Campbell helped the Bobcats to a 2-1 week with wins over Abilene Wylie and Monahans. Central lost to Lubbock Estacado 80-56 on Saturday, but the junior continued his consistent play with a team-high 21 points.



Over the three-game stretch, the junior shot 46-percent from the field, averaged 25.2 points per game, six rebounds per game and three steals per game. Campbell poured in a game-high 28 points in the Bobcats’ 79-67 win over Abilene Wylie on Tuesday and followed that up with a 21-point performance in Central’s 77-53 win over Monahans.



Central is currently looking for an opponent to play on Dec. 15 at Brownwood Coliseum.

