KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday March 10th

Another day in the warm and windy pattern for the area. Temperatures will creep up into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s for some locations. Winds will continue to be from the south at 15-20 MPH and gust up to 30 MPH as they have been for the past couple of days. Mostly cloudy skies for the day ahead but becoming partly cloudy at times during the afternoon hours.

Thursday the pattern finally breaks up enough for the winds to calm down a bit. Temperatures will still hover around the 80 degree mark with partly cloudy skies.

Friday as the next low pressure system begins to move across the southern plains, some isolated showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon, temperatures will still get into the 80s for highs and in the into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

Temperatures begin to cool off for the weekend as the cold front makes it way through the area. Scattered showers and storms for the region late on Saturday and into Sunday morning. The rain chances do not look to be a complete washout, but just a band of rain associated with the cold front so partly cloudy skies can be expected ahead and behind the actual cold front.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Mostly cloudy and windy. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

