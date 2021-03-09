KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday March 9th

Warm and windy once again for the area, as high pressure continue to keep the current weather pattern in place. Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer today with highs getting into the mid 70s. Increased southerly winds will continue as well, similar to yesterday with wind speeds of 15-20 MPH and gust up to 30 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies will persist for much of the day ahead, with clouds scattering out during the overnight hours.

Wednesday will see the pattern repeat once more but with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will hover closer to 80 degrees.

Friday the pattern finally start to break as an low pressure system move into the Texas Panhandle. That will bring in some instability to area and produce some isolated showers and storms as cold front passes through the area. Temperatures will cool off back to the 60s for the weekend.

That same low pressure system will have plenty of attention on it as it could really kickoff the severe weather season for the Central United States. Areas in Oklahoma could be looking several days of severe weather risks, while areas in Colorado could large snowfall totals, all from the same system.

