KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, January 26th

As we get through our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with a few afternoon clouds coming in. Temperatures will be reaching the 60s and the low 70s for some areas in the region, and winds will be coming mostly from a western direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s with continued winds and a few evening clouds. With a cold front pushing through the area, we will drop to the 50s around the region for highs for Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds, and winds from the north around 5-15 mph. Thursday and Friday are looking to be on the cloudy side, but we will clear up as we get into the weekend, and the first of February is looking to start off sunny as well.