KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday December 1st

A cold start to the day but temperatures will get into the lower 60s for most of the Concho Valley this afternoon. Increased southerly winds will help to warm things up a bit. Winds will be gusty during the late morning and afternoon hours with wind speeds of 10-15 MPH and gust up to 30 MPH at times. Lows tonight will be a bit warmer as well, only dropping into the lower 30s.

Cold front will pass through the area overnight tonight, shifting winds from the southwest to the northwest and pulling down our daytime high temperatures for the second half of the week. Highs for through Friday will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s before things slowly warm back up this weekend.

No rain expected for the next seven days as the bulk of lower level moisture will remain well off to our east.