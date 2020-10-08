KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday October 8th

The quiet weather pattern continues for the Concho Valley as high pressure remains off to our west. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s for today with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Hurricane Delta is at category 2 strength with winds of 100 MPH and still moving to the northwest at 15 MPH. Hurricane Delta is expected to re-curve back to the northeast early tomorrow morning and make landfall in the Louisiana on Friday night. No impacts expected to our region, but some cloud coverage could increase for our eastern counties.

Summer-like weekend in store as the high pressure slides to the east and closer to the Concho Valley, temperatures will begin to climb into the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Some locations could break into the triple digits. Record highs are at risk of getting broken this weekend. The record high for Saturday is just 95 set last year in 2019. Sunday’s record of 97 degrees was set all the way back in 1921. Both could be broken this weekend.