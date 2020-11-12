KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday November 12th

Another warm day expected for the Concho Valley will temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region. Some early morning cloud to start your day but things will begin to clear up by the afternoon hours. Tonight temperatures will begin to slip in the lower 50s for the majority of the area, clouds will once again rebuild over the area during the overnight hours.

Friday, clouds continue to build into the area with some isolated rain showers expected for the afternoon and late evening hours. The cloud coverage will keep temperatures a bit cooler with high only expected in the upper 70s. Saturday morning things will begin to settle down with southwesterly winds and temperatures returning to the 80s.

Cold front will move into Texas on Sunday dropping our temperatures by about 10 degree and bringing us down to about where we should be for November. No rain expected with the passage of the cold front.

Next week looks to be quiet with temperatures about 5 degree above average and mostly clear skies.