KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday March 11th

Another dreary start to the day with mostly cloudy skies for the area. Afternoon highs will be very dependent on the when the clouds begin to break up throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the region, locations that see cloudy conditions lingering could see afternoon highs only getting into the upper 60s. Winds will from the south at 10-15 MPH but the break from gusty winds will be short lived as winds will pick back up going into the weekend.

Saturday, the cold front will move through the area bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe as they move through in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds could be possible with some of these storms. Cooler temperatures will be begin to move in behind the front keeping highs in the 70s for Saturday and dipping into the 60s for Sunday.

Next week, the pattern settles back down as mostly clear skies and temperatures sitting closer to normal with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

63°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 80° 63°

Friday

83° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 83° 65°

Saturday

83° / 48°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 83° 48°

Sunday

71° / 47°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 1% 71° 47°

Monday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 49°

Tuesday

78° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 47°

Wednesday

72° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 72° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
11%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

