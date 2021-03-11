KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday March 11th

Another dreary start to the day with mostly cloudy skies for the area. Afternoon highs will be very dependent on the when the clouds begin to break up throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the region, locations that see cloudy conditions lingering could see afternoon highs only getting into the upper 60s. Winds will from the south at 10-15 MPH but the break from gusty winds will be short lived as winds will pick back up going into the weekend.

Saturday, the cold front will move through the area bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe as they move through in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds could be possible with some of these storms. Cooler temperatures will be begin to move in behind the front keeping highs in the 70s for Saturday and dipping into the 60s for Sunday.

Next week, the pattern settles back down as mostly clear skies and temperatures sitting closer to normal with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 40s.