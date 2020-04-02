KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 2nd

Mostly cloudy skies will linger in Concho Valley for most of our morning into the afternoon, however, clouds will clear out by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, we will have more clouds moving in, and scattered showers and possible thunderstorms can develop as we get through Friday afternoon, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. A cold front moving through will bring us cooler temperatures Saturday, however, we can expect an increase for temperatures as we get into next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!