KLST Morning Forecast: Monday September 7th

Hot and dry for your Labor Day with highs in the upper 90s and some afternoon clouds. Temperatures will dip into the lower 70s tonight with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday we will be looking to the north as a cold front pushes south into Texas bring cooler temperatures and much needed rain to the Concho Valley. The timing of the front is still a little fluid, but late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning we will start to feel the effects. Temperatures will drop, showers and thunderstorms, and the gusty winds will begin to move through the area. Winds will be from the north at 15-20 MPH with gusts getting up to 35 MPH at times.

Thursday, things will quiet down a bit, rain moves out of the area, winds will calm down, and the temperatures will begin to slowly climb back up in the 80s by the week’s end.

Enjoy the hint of fall while it last, as temps in the 90s will be working back into the forecast by start of next week.