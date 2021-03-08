KLST Morning Forecast: Monday March 8th

And so begins the windy week for the Concho Valley. An upper level ridge and high pressure will settle into the region for the majority of the week. This will allow gusty winds from the south and warmer temperatures to dominate most of the ahead.

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and upper 60s across much of the area with afternoon winds increasing to 15-20 MPH and gusting up to 30 MPH at time. Clouds will begin to develop in the afternoon with some dissipating during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue to see the warming trend with highs getting into the 80s by Wednesday. Southerly winds of 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH will continue for both days as well.

Friday starts to see a break in the weather pattern as an upper level low begin to move into the region from the west. Winds will start to turn out of the northwest bringing in cooler air to the Concho Valley.

As the low continues to progress eastward over the area, rain chances will begin to increase heading into the weekend with some isolated showers and storms possible late Saturday and into early Sunday.