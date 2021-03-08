KLST Morning Forecast: Monday March 8th

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

51°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

And so begins the windy week for the Concho Valley. An upper level ridge and high pressure will settle into the region for the majority of the week. This will allow gusty winds from the south and warmer temperatures to dominate most of the ahead.

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and upper 60s across much of the area with afternoon winds increasing to 15-20 MPH and gusting up to 30 MPH at time. Clouds will begin to develop in the afternoon with some dissipating during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue to see the warming trend with highs getting into the 80s by Wednesday. Southerly winds of 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH will continue for both days as well.

Friday starts to see a break in the weather pattern as an upper level low begin to move into the region from the west. Winds will start to turn out of the northwest bringing in cooler air to the Concho Valley.

As the low continues to progress eastward over the area, rain chances will begin to increase heading into the weekend with some isolated showers and storms possible late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 71° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind 6% 77° 60°

Wednesday

80° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 80° 60°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 81° 62°

Friday

82° / 57°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 19% 82° 57°

Saturday

68° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 68° 43°

Sunday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 63° 38°

Hourly Forecast

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
59°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
58°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
64°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.